The City of Aiken has closed its offices to the public in accordance with the federal recommendation of social distancing. The suspension will be in effect through March 31.
Business can still be conducted over the phone or online and payments can be made using the drive thru or the drop box located at 135 Laurens St. S.W.
Yard sale permits will not be sold during this time.
The suspension of yard sale permits and office closures are in place due to recommendations from the governor, S.C. DHEC and federal authorities calling for social distancing and avoidance of public gatherings.