The City of Aiken will allow residents to attend public meetings starting Tuesday.
Seating will be placed 6 feet apart to maximize the directive of social distancing and attendees will be asked to leave the Council Chambers after their agenda item has been addressed.
The practice mirrors the emergency ordinance measures the city adopted in late March before they ultimately closed city buildings to combat the coronavirus. The ordinance, after being extended multiple times, officially expires May 23.
This new practice will continue until further notice, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
"We'll await additional direction from the governor in terms of social distancing guidelines," he said.
The next scheduled meetings are:
- Board of Zoning Appeals, Tuesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m.
- Design Review Board, Tuesday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m.
- City Council, Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m.
The Council Chambers are located at the City of Aiken Municipal Building on 214 Park Ave S.W.