Sunday mornings in the Aiken-Augusta area are still relatively quiet on the grounds of most churches, with Facebook, YouTube and online services having arisen as a popular option over the past three months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
Some congregations have eased their way back into having worship services with people in the pews, while others have not turned from that practice at all. Guidelines from such sources as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are near the center of the discussion.
St. John's United Methodist Church, in a letter by the Rev. Tim McClendon, the church's senior pastor, announced plans to delay its reopening from June 14 to Aug. 2. "Recent indicators and the experience in a nearby church dictate this delay. It is possible that we might get back together earlier if the numbers improve," he wrote.
"Everyone has been working hard to make sure St. John’s is the safest place in Aiken to worship. We will stick with the Reopening Plan we’ve already published. We want everyone to be safe and pray for a cure," he added.
Friendship Baptist, according to its pastor, the Rev. T.C. Edwards, is relying largely on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to get its message out. "We're not meeting in the sanctuary yet," Edwards said, pointing out that those who choose to steer clear of computers can still get the message via telephone.
"We have not made the decision to go back in yet. We're following, basically, the guidelines of the CDC, and even when we do open the sanctuary doors ... we're going to encourage people that have underlying conditions not to come back, but to continue to utilize Facebook, Twitter, the telephone lines and those things like that. It's going to be a slow process, I believe, in getting people comfortable in coming back into the sanctuary."
The Rev. Bryan Coulter, pastor and head of staff at First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, said his congregation had a meeting June 3 and recommissioned a task force that is meeting for the next several days. "They're diving into it deep, trying to figure out what reopening looks like," he said.
Father Gregory Wilson, priest at St. Mary Help of Christians Church, said that his parish has been offering Masses since the week following Mother's Day (May 10). Attendance, so far, has not gone beyond 225, which is the maximum number the new church building can hold while still maintaining the required distance between congregants.
"We have five Masses on a weekend – one in Spanish and four in English. People have been coming, and we have encouraged people who are in the at-risk group to please remain at home, and we have continued to livestream our Masses. We still have our daily Masses, and we're doing all of them in the new church so we can have as much space to spread out as possible."
Wilson also commented on the immediate aftermath. "Every time we finish a Mass, we have a whole crew that sanitizes wherever people sat. It takes a whole lot of volunteers," he said.
This weekend's worship services, for Sweetwater Baptist, will be the fourth set held since the initial shutdown. "We're just doing worship," said the Rev. Paul Noe, Sweewater's senior pastor. "We're not doing Sunday school or any other meetings right now, to try to continue with the social distancing, and just a bare minimum."
The Rev. Grant Wiseman, rector of St. Thaddeus Episcopal, noted that his congregation is "still doing online worship," with a variety of events through the week, including two services on Sundays.
"The bishop has said we're not going to be bringing in-person worship back probably until the end of June, but it's going to be at least two weeks before we try bringing people back in, and it will be a graduated plan, with the hope that if numbers keep going down in the virus, we'll be able to be back to full worship in a couple of months, but it's going to be a slow process," he added.
"We think we are going to open on the 21st, on Father's Day, with just ... a very abbreviated worship service," said the Rev. Lee Phillips, senior pastor of Trinity United Methodist. An earlier goal, he said, was June 14, but a Thursday meeting led to the conclusion that churches would need more time to organize and provide the needed training.
He cited the example of teaching ushers how and where to seat people, how to provide masks for anyone needing one, and how to control entry and access points to reduce the risk of contamination. "It's going to be a gradual reopening, over the next two or three months," he said, confirming that a great deal depends on the denomination's leadership and on state and federal guidance.
Aiken's First Baptist also weighed in, via a statement written by the Rev. John Carroll, its senior pastor. "We have also gathered digitally for Wednesday night Bible study, for children and youth gatherings during the week, and for parents’ get-togethers to talk about the successes and stresses of working and teaching from home. In the same way that social distancing has not stopped our worship and Bible study, it also has not stopped our efforts to share God’s love with those around us," he wrote.
"For the time being, we are continuing our digital gatherings for worship and discipleship and are even making plans for new efforts, such as a possible podcast for adults and video Bible stories for kids. We are also actively planning continued efforts to share God’s love with our neighbors as we know following Jesus calls us to care for our neighbors with concrete actions of everyday kindness," he wrote."
Millbrook Baptist, in the words of its executive pastor, the Rev. Robbie Yarborough, is also still "an online church."
He added, "It's a lot more complicated when you're looking at sanitizing and the flow of the crowd ... and I think, just with the general dynamic of Aiken, with a senior adult population and young families. Those two groups of people are going to be real slow to engage in worship services. From surveying our members ... that's kind of the general consensus of what we have been determining."
At least one local congregation – Langley Bible Church – has plans to head back into its sanctuary Sunday, with adjustments made to comply with health guidelines and requirements, including the provision of disposable masks and extra housekeeping efforts.
The Rev. Caleb Padgett, the church's associate minister of music, said, "We're telling our church family that if they're ready and comfortable to be back in church with us, we're excited to see them, but if they're not comfortable, we 100% understand and we're going to continue ministry to people."