Christians across Aiken County celebrated Easter Sunday as the early Christians did: in their homes.
Other churches invited their members to observe social distancing in their parking lots while listening to Easter services on social media.
To celebrate Easter and the resurrection of Christ, many churches held services online to follow social distancing guidelines and help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Facing empty pews and choir lofts, ministers and music directors used 21st-century technology to deliver a message that is more than 2,000 years old. Through prerecorded videos or livestreaming, they invited their congregants and visitors to not only listen to the messages and music but also participate through song, choral response and prayer.
St. John's United Methodist Church
St. John's United Methodist Church used choral, organ and piano music; traditional hymns; and contemporary praise songs during its prerecorded service online.
The Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon, senior pastor, welcomed online viewers with this message as follows:
“It's Easter. Happy Easter! Christ is risen. This is the foundation day of our faith that no matter what may happen in our lives, whether it be the coronavirus or whatever, Jesus is alive, and because he lives, we shall live also.
"We're glad you're worshiping with us via the internet. We believe in the resurrection, don't we? Indeed we do. God's spirit is alive. We are alive. No matter what may happen, we trust the Lord. He is a living God. He is risen. He is not dead. He is alive. God bless you all.”
Aiken's Second Baptist Church
The Rev. Douglas A. Slaughter, the senior pastor at Aiken's Second Baptist Church, greeted his members and guests with, “Happy Resurrection Sunday,” during a live streaming service punctuated with performances by the Praise Team and Praise Dancers.
In his opening prayer, Slaughter said, “While we're not together in the sanctuary, Lord, we know that we're together with you. You said wherever we are that you would be there with us also. So bless us today, and help us wherever we are today to worship you in spirit and in truth."
Slaughter ended his sermon, saying because Jesus “has gotten up from the grave, he can raise us up” in difficult times.
“He can deliver us when we find ourselves going through those difficult times, those challenging times, those graveyard and cemetery experiences,” he said. “I wish I could tell you that because we serve a living savior that we wouldn't go through any trials and tribulations. I wish I could tell you that, but it rains on the just and unjust.
“They jazz singers had it right when they sang into everybody's life 'a little rain must fall.' There will be challenges. There will be grief and bereavement, and sometimes it might seem like we've been buried. But I've got good news for you today. Because Jesus got himself up out of the grave, not only did he get up, but he got us up with him.”
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
At St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Father Gregory Wilson celebrated Mass through a Facebook stream. At one point, the video had more than 430 users tuned in.
“We certainly wish we could have been here together,” Wilson said at the end of the service.
“It’s certainly an odd thing to have Easter through a camera. My heart goes out to all of you today.”
Aiken's First Baptist Church
During an online service, the Rev. John Carroll, the senior pastor at Aiken's First Baptist Church, said the quietness of this Easter provided an opportunity to reflect on how the message of the season offers hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is Easter,” he said. “It may feel different. It is indeed different than most of the Easters any of us have known, but it is still Easter, and maybe in the quietness of this Easter, as opposed to the busyness of other, we can revisit those Easter stories, and we can remember that that first Easter wasn't so much born out of fanfare or bonnets and brunches and banquets but was actually light borne out of darkness.
“It was hope borne out or grief and despair. It was the dawning of a new day after the longest and darkest of nights. Perhaps in the difference of this Easter, we can hear again the depths of the hope that Easter truly brings. For it is indeed this day that we celebrate how God has brought life in the face of death.”
Zachary Derr, the director of music and worship at First Baptist, sang a song written especially for Easter 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic:
“This Easter celebration is not like ones we’ve known. We pray in isolation, we sing the hymns alone. We’re distant from our neighbors, from worship leaders, too.
“No flowers grace the chancel to set a festive mood. No gathered choirs are singing; no banners lead the way. O, God of love and promise, where’s joy this Easter Day?
“With sanctuaries empty, may homes become the place we ponder resurrection and celebrate your grace. Our joy won't come from worship that’s in a crowded room but from the news of women who saw the empty tomb.
“Our joy comes from disciples who ran with haste to see; who heard that Christ is risen, and then, by grace, believed. In all the grief and suffering, may we remember well: Christ suffered crucifixion and faced the powers of hell.
“Each Easter bears the promise: Christ rose that glorious day! Now nothing in creation can keep your love away.”
John Boyette contributed to this story.