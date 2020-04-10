Good Friday brought a welcome surprise at Aiken Regional Medical Centers by way of St. John's United Methodist Church and Cannon House Florist and Gifts, a local florist retailer.
Dozens of Easter lilies are now part of the hospital's interior decorations, having been delivered Friday afternoon as a gift.
"We usually buy 100-150 Easter lilies to use at the church for Easter Sunday morning, and this year we decided to do our part for our small businesses, in Aiken, and Cannon House is our usual florist," said the Rev. Tim McClendon, the church's senior pastor, whose congregation includes Matt Merrifield, the hospital's chief operating officer.
St. John's members James and Kristi Yaughn own Cannon House, and James recalled the past few weeks with the coronavirus slowly rising to a boil.
"It started out just like a normal Easter, and we pre-booked our plants back in February, and when all of this crazy stuff started happening, our Easter order actually got canceled, and so from there things started shutting down."
McClendon raised the idea of buying lilies and eventually suggested a gift for the hospital.
"Once we found a vendor, it was easy," James said, "and in his original order, he was just going to do 50, and then the church got behind it, and we wound up ordering over 100."
"We're going to make sure that every nurse's station has an Easter lily, and hopefully every nurse, or a good many of them, and some of the patients as well," McClendon said. "It's our way to help small businesses – our way to declare the hope of Easter and resurrection in the midst of COVID-19."
The pastor also noted that the epidemic's influence is touching his immediate family.
"My daughter-in-law is a registered nurse – not here, but in Florence, South Carolina. Because of that, I feel it a little bit. I want her to be safe, and my three grandchildren and her husband, my son, to be safe, so I wanted to send out an email and some phone calls as well to all the health care workers that are connected to the church and those that I know in the community, just to say 'Thank you' for all they're doing," he said.