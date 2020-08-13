Chitlin lovers will have to wait for 2021 to attend the yearly festival at the “Chitlin Capital of the World.”
The Town of Salley announced on Wednesday it will not host its annual Chitlin Strut due to concerns brought on from the coronavirus pandemic, but hope the event will return next year. It was scheduled for Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
"The decision was not made lightly; however, we will continue to diligently work in hopes of bringing a smaller festival to the Town in the spring if conditions permit," according to a statement on the town's Facebook page.
For the past 54 years, the town dubbed “Chitlin Capital of the World,” welcomed thousands of chitlin lovers to celebrate the Southern delicacy made from the small intestine of a pig.
Planning will still continue for Salley's 2021 Chitlin Strut Festival, the Town of Salley said.