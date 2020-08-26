Since 1994, Celebrity Waiter Night has been Children’s Place’s largest annual fundraiser.
Year after year, the Aiken community comes together to support the work Children’s Place does through its many programs, all of which aid the development of young children and their families.
Celebrity Waiter Night specifically supports Children’s Place’s Therapeutic Childcare Program, one of only two programs of its kind in South Carolina, which serves children ages 18 months to 5 years old who have endured adverse childhood experiences. The program offers early childhood mental health services and occupational, speech and play therapies.
This year, Celebrity Waiter Night will be held on Aug. 31 and will include indoor, outdoor, and curbside take-out dining options to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.
On Aug. 31, Children’s Place, with the help of volunteer “celebrity waiter” teams, will host Celebrity Waiter Night in 10 Aiken venues.
This year’s venue lineup includes many local favorites, including Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café, and Whiskey Alley.
Funds raised are collected through corporate sponsorships, tips from dinner guests on the night-of, and raffle ticket purchases. As in years past, Floyd & Green Jewelers has donated a pair of diamond earrings, retail-valued at $5,500, which will be raffled off to one lucky winner.
This year, Children’s Place is also accepting Celebrity Waiter Night donations and raffle ticket purchases online on its website. All Celebrity Waiter Night tips and raffle ticket purchases are tax-deductible.
“We added an online donation page so our community members who might not feel comfortable dining at a restaurant on the night of the event can still support our cause from the comfort of their own homes,” said Community Relations and Social Media Assistant Anna Norris.
Executive Director Peggy Ford is especially grateful to have a community come together during these difficult times, saying that “In previous times of stress and crisis, we have seen rates of adverse childhood experiences, including domestic violence, mental health issues, and child abuse and neglect, rise. Now, more than ever, our services remain critical so that we can keep families strong and children safe amid these difficult conditions.”
Lauren Molony, Children’s Place Inc.’s community outreach director, spoke on the importance of community in an ever-changing climate, “We are beyond grateful and inspired by the way our community has stepped up to support us during this time of crisis.”
Children’s Place is working closely with each venue and team to create a unique, out-of-the-box, and above all, safe, experience. Reservations are highly recommended as seating will be limited this year to allow for social-distancing limitations.
For more information about Celebrity Waiter Night, including a full list of event sponsors, visit the Children's Place website or call 803-641-4144.