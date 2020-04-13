The Celebration of Character ceremony, which had been scheduled for May 9, has been canceled because of social distancing guidelines.
But students still will be recognized for their outstanding acts of moral character.
Instead of the annual Celebration of Character recognition program, the event's committee will publish a special section April 26 in the Aiken Standard. The section will feature a photograph of each student, the name of his or her school and the student's sponsor, usually a teacher or school counselor.
The section also will include congratulatory messages from Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence and Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.
“The purpose of the program is to recognize students of good character,” said Betty Thomason, the chairman of the event sponsored by the Joint Women's Clubs of Aiken. “Good character is anything good that someone does even when someone else is not watching, when they're making good choices. I'm glad we can do this for the students.”
This year, the program will recognize 193 elementary, middle and high school students from Aiken County public and private schools.
The Celebration of Character program, which attracts hundreds of the honored students' family members and friends every year, started in 2000 as a complement to the Character Banner project. The seasonal banners on lampposts in downtown Aiken celebrate good character traits such as wonder, creativity, gratitude and respect.
The program also recognizes Aiken as a character-first city.
Former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh started the Character First initiative in 1999.
“The Celebration of Character was the women of Aiken's response to the Character First program,” Thomason said.
In two decades, Celebration of Character has recognized nearly 5,000 Aiken County students for their strong character and good choices.