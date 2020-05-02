The Celebration of Character initiative recognizes students for doing good all on their own.
But the program, which started in 2000, has become much more than just a name on a certificate awarded at a special ceremony. The Celebration of Character has helped change the lives of students who made conscious choices to do the right thing.
Betty Thomason, the chairman of the project sponsored by the Joint Women's Clubs of Aiken, cited one student who had lost both parents and was living on his own but still made good choices of moral character.
“He was essentially living in a trailer behind his sister's house, but here he was, a student on his own, and he was doing well enough to be recognized for Celebration of Character to be a student of good character. He was doing well enough with his grades to be accepted into college, and he was doing well enough in the band to be recognized for his musical talent,” Thomason said.
When members of the Celebration of Character committee learned about the student, they outfitted his college room and bought him a new band instrument and a tuxedo to wear for performances. They even traveled out-of-town to hear him in concert.
“This all came to him because he was a student of good character,” Thomason said. “I don't think he ever fully realized how this all came to him, but it was all because of the way he behaved and that he did have good character. The very fact that he was doing his band practice, that he was doing his studies without a parent to look over his shoulder pretty much on his own – there was a lot of good character that was shown.”
Former Aiken Mayor Fred Cavanaugh worked to have Aiken named a Character First city. When Aiken received the designation in 1999, the city's women's clubs responded, creating the blue character banners in downtown Aiken and the Celebration of Character program.
The program recognizes public, private and, until this year, homeschooled elementary, middle and high school students throughout Aiken County. The Celebration of Character committee works with school counselors and designated representatives to coordinate the student nominations.
“It's the way they live their lives when they're not looking for recognition,” said Thomason, a former school counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in Bath, about the program. “This is what students do when nobody is looking, making good and proper choices, and it can be any character trait. It can be perseverance, diligence, honesty, compassion – any good character trait.”
In 21 years, Celebration of Character has recognized nearly 5,000 Aiken County students for their strong moral character and good choices. This year, the program honored 193 students.
Since its beginning, the Celebration of Character program has sponsored a recognition ceremony in the spring for students and their families in St. Angela Hall at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School. But this year, because the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, the committee suspended the ceremony and created an insert in the Aiken Standard that features each student's picture, name, his or her school and the person who made the nomination.
At the end of the school year, students will receive a packet containing their nomination and picture, a certificate, a copy of the ceremony's program, a refrigerator magnet printed with good character traits and a copy of the newspaper insert.
Public school students will receive their packets when they pick up their report cards. The committee will mail packets to private school students.
Thomason said the awards are not only for the students.
“This award as much as anything is the one award that is for the parents, too, because the parents' lifestyle is what has instilled the good character in these students,” she said. “It also comes from teachers and other role models, but largely it's from the parents who have instilled good character in their children.”
Thomason said the Celebration of Character program has added a new dimension to typical school recognition programs.
“Students are recognized at their honors assemblies for excelling in academics, in athletics, NJROTC, music, the arts and all kinds of other things. Until our program, I don't think there was anything like this that recognized students of good character,” Thomason said. “This is where our hope for the future lies. These students are going to be the ones who are doing the right things on through life. They're making good choices. They're going to be our leaders. They're the people we can look to to do the right thing.”
In a letter in this year's newspaper insert for student honorees, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon wrote, “One action can change a life, and a changed life can make a difference in a city, state, country and world. Whichever the trait that you were nominated for, the end result was that you made a decision to help someone else. Your action brought value to someone's life. It may have seemed a small act or a simple gesture, but to that person, it may have been just enough to get them through a day. Your gesture of kindness or honor might have inspired others who observed to do likewise."
In the section, former Mayor Cavanaugh wrote, “Cooperation between the City of Aiken, public schools and the Joint Women's Clubs of Aiken has been a joy to watch. As we observe Aiken County's 21st-annual Celebration of Character, I want to congratulate all the 2020 nominees and wish them the very best for the future.”
The Joint Women's Clubs of Aiken organizations are as follows: Aiken Chapter of The Links, Aiken Junior Woman's Club, Aiken Newcomer's Club, American Association of University Women, Cedar Creek Ladies' Club, Pilot Club of Aiken, Sand River Women's Club, Town and Country Club and Women of Woodside. Community volunteers who are former club members also participate.