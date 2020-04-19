When considering members of the community who are especially vulnerable to coronavirus, 33-year-old Whitney O'Connor may not be the first face that comes to mind.
"I think a lot of our community doesn't understand, completely, how bad (COVID-19) is," O'Connor said. "And I think this virus got a bit of a reputation for only attacking the elderly. And that's not true."
Although much attention has been given to how the novel coronavirus affects senior citizens – who have thus far made up the majority of patients who have died from COVID-19 in South Carolina – severe complications from the virus have been reported among patients in all age groups.
Those with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions are especially at risk.
O'Connor, in the midst of her second battle with breast cancer, is one of those people. She had just begun chemotherapy treatment earlier this year when the news broke of COVID-19's rapid and sudden spread outside of China.
"At first, I didn't realize I was in the at-risk group," O'Connor said. "I don't think of myself as a sick person. I have cancer, but I don't think of myself that way."
O'Connor, who works as the director of marketing at the Aurora Pavilion, was on her 16th day of quarantine on April 1.
Because of the elevated risk factors that COVID-19 poses to her compromised immune system, her daily life has been altered on almost every level. She cannot go out in public, she has to work from home and her husband has to disinfect his clothes as soon as he enters their house. Her family cannot accompany her to chemotherapy.
"I'm an extrovert ... I thrive off of community, people, friends and getting together," O'Connor said. "So, being in quarantine for 16 days has been a little difficult."
To pass the time, O'Connor and her husband have created a schedule of things to do – daily tasks, household projects and working from home. They've also been documenting their time in quarantine through a YouTube series called the Boobie Queen Chronicles.
But still, the threat of the virus spreading outside their home looms.
"Everyone seems to be walking on eggshells," O'Connor said. "And they should be."
However, O'Connor said the social distancing steps that people are taking are critically important. The sooner the pandemic is contained, the safer O'Connor – and others like her – will be.
"I want to say thank you to those that are doing their part in staying home ... that helps people like me be able to leave my house sooner than later," O'Connor said. "That's the difficult thought that we are experiencing – yeah, for you, this might be a two-week quarantine, but for us who are compromised, it's going to be longer than that."
To pass the time at home when she's not working, O'Connor has been working on a pet project that she recently launched with the help of a Kickstarter fundraiser. O'Connor is the founder of the Boobie Queen Company, a local startup that seeks to empower and support women with breast cancer.
Part of that empowerment involves crowning a local breast cancer patient with what O'Connor calls "Boobie Crowns," which are fancy bras that are elaborately decorated to look like crowns.
"I've sat on this idea for a long time and I didn't really have the confidence to talk about it, cause it's kind of silly," O'Connor said. "But the more I got into breast cancer and understanding the struggle of going through treatment and also what comes after treatment – trying to be a woman again, trying to adapt to your new self – I was like, this could be kind of comical but kind of empowering at the same time."
O'Connor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, one week after turning 30 and six weeks after getting married. She learned then that she had a rare genetic disorder called Li-Fraumeni syndrome that predisposes her to cancer.
But O'Connor powered through the weeks that followed with an abundance of optimism and incredible support from friends and family.
During her chemo treatments, O'Connor and her friends would do fun activities to boost her morale. One time they had a bonfire where they burned all her bras. Another day they participated in a marathon for breast cancer research, during which O'Connor made her first Boobie Crowns for herself and her friends to wear.
"I'm talking like 100 people came up to me and they were like, 'Oh my gosh!'" O'Connor said. "And I was like, no one's thought of this before? No one's worn a bra on top of their head?"
After sitting in patient waiting rooms and witnessing some people go to chemotherapy treatments alone, O'Connor decided she wanted to find a way to support other cancer patients the way her friends, husband and family had supported her.
"When I look back, especially at that bonfire – that's what I remember," O'Connor said. "I remember all the fun things that my friends did for me. So I wanted other people to have those kinds of memories too, because it's a really scary experience, but you can still find the fun in the situation and you don't have to go through it alone."
Although COVID-19 has slowed down O'Connor's project a bit due to manufacturing complications, she has still managed to make several while in quarantine and mail them to cancer patients who are recovering at home.
"It's important to let people know they're not alone," O'Connor said.
For more information about the Boobie Queen Company, visit boobiecrowns.com.