Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.