Events
• The annual reunion of the Fairview School, Lexington County, at the Fairview Community Center originally scheduled for May 3 has been canceled. For more information, call Doris Bruorton at 803-226-9532, Farroll Gunter at 803-957-6722 or Marlene Gunter at 803-894-3588.
• The SRS Retiree Association meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled.
• For information about this Sunday's service of Aiken-Augusta area Quakers (Religious Society of Friends) call Brenda at 803-648-6020 or 803-640-9650.
• Aiken Women In Black will not hold their Vigils for Peace and Nonviolence until further notice. We are complying with the governor's order prohibiting gatherings of more than three persons, which is being enforced by Aiken Public Safety. If you would like more information, please call Emilie at 586-945-8771, Lynn at 803-226-5546 or Brenda at 803-640-9650.
• The Celebration of Character ceremony, which had been scheduled for May 9, has been canceled because of social distancing guidelines. Students still will be recognized for their outstanding acts of moral character in a special section on April 26 in the “Aiken Standard.” The section will feature a photograph of each student, the name of his or her school and the student's sponsor, usually a teacher or school counselor. The Joint Women's Clubs of Aiken sponsor the program.
• The Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education's April meeting has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting is May 11 at 5:15 p.m.
• The Aiken County Education Association-Retired will not meet in May due to concerns related to COVID-19. The association plans to resume its normal meeting schedule in the fall. For more information, email drittel@gforcecable.com.
• Celebrity Waiter Night, originally scheduled for May 11, has been rescheduled for Aug. 31.
• A brunch honoring the 2020 winners of the Coker and Nickens Fellowships and Student Prizes scheduled for April 19 has been canceled.
• The CSRA Parkinson Support Group meeting on Tuesday, April 28, have been canceled.
• The Aiken Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting originally scheduled for May 16 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Trustees has rescheduled the meeting to Aug. 1.
• Dinner with Friends, a fundraiser for the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County, scheduled for May 3 has been postponed due to the coronavirus. The new date will be announced as soon as its known. For more information, call 803-226-0630 or email marketing@cmcaiken.org.
• The Cedar Creek Ladies Club will not meet in April.
• The Civil War Roundtable meeting scheduled for May 18 has been canceled.
• The ninth annual Support 1 Golf Tournament has been postponed until Monday, Sept. 14. Sponsors who have paid in full will be issued a refund upon request otherwise the sponsorship position will be held until fall. Golfers and teams can request refunds as well but will forfeit their team's reserved position. For more information, email info@support1.org.
• In an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, all events at USC Aiken are suspended until further notice including cardiac rehab, the Academy of Lifelong Learning, McGrath Computer Learning Center and events at the Etherredge Center and Convocation Center.
• USC Aiken's 2019-2020 cultural series finale performance of "Broadway's Next H!t Musical" has been rescheduled for Oct. 27. For more information, call 803-641-3305 or visit usca.edu/etherredge-center.
• The 2020 Johnston Peach Blossom Festival scheduled for May 2 has been canceled due to the pandemic. For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.
• The Johnston Community Concerts in the Park scheduled to be held in April, May and June have been canceled.
• The Crackerneck Wildlife Management Area has been closed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. The closure is due to Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order limiting state workers to essential employees. The wildlife area will remain closed until further notice.
• The Aiken Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America has canceled its April meeting.
• The Town of Windsor will not hold a meeting in April due to the pandemic.
• The Aiken Master Gardener Association Plant Sale scheduled for April 25 has been canceled.
• The American Cancer Society has decided to postpone all 759 American Cancer Society Relay For Life events from March through mid-May, including the Aiken Relay For Life.
• The Board of Trustees of the Hitchcock Woods Foundation is postponing the 104th Aiken Horse Show. The Aiken Horse Show is rescheduled for Sept. 25, 26 and 27. All current reservations will carry forward to the fall.
• The 25th annual Triple Crown Golf Classic scheduled for Monday, March 30, at the Woodside Plantation Country Club has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Teams are asked to reconfirm their entry by emailing admin@helpinghandsaiken.org or tjackson@aikntdc.org.
• PFLAG Aiken meetings have been canceled until further notice.
