A Caribbean getaway is only a short drive away from Aiken.
“Our slogan is ‘Sharing Our Culture in Every Bite,’ and that’s what we try to do every day,” said Tajmarie Preddie, who is the manager of Jamrock Caribana at 730 Augusta Road in Warrenville.
Everyone who visits, she added, “can enjoy our Caribbean atmosphere and get a little taste of the islands.”
Preddie and her brother, Wayne Preddie, who owns the restaurant, both were born in Jamaica.
Their goals are to “prepare quality food and have fast service,” Tajmarie said.
Jamrock Caribana opened in June.
Entrees include ackee and saltfish, oxtails, jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, curry chicken and red snapper.
Pastas, salads, hamburgers and wraps also are on the menu.
Jamrock Caribana’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Home buyers enthusiastic
Purchasers of housing were increasingly active in June in the Palmetto State, according to a report from South Carolina Realtors released recently.
Seller activity, however, continued to be constrained in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“During the shutdowns across the country and in South Carolina, many began to reevaluate how and where they live,” said South Carolina Realtors President Owen Tyler in a prepared statement. “This mindset is a factor in driving the real estate market.”
When comparing June of this year to June of 2019, pending sales increased 4.5% to 9,541. New listings were down almost 7.5% to 10,523.
Inventory shrank 24% to 23,870 units, causing prices to move higher.
The median sale price was up almost 8% to $242,000.
Houses were on the market an average of 77 days.
Months supply of inventory was down 23% to three months, indicating that demand increased relative to supply.
In Aiken, the number of residential homes, condos and villas sold in June rose 5.5% from last year to 268. Their median price increased 14.5% to $210,140. The average days on the market fell 1.6% to 125.
For all of 2020 so far, the number sold in Aiken is up 7.9% to 1,415. That percentage is the biggest increase in the 16 different area real estate markets for which South Carolina Realtors compiles statistics.
The next highest upswing is the 5.9% in Greenwood.
“It’s more of a seller’s market than a buyer’s market because we have a lower inventory,” said Donna Taylor, a Meybohm Real Estate vice president and associate broker based in Aiken. “People are taking advantage of the lower interest rates. Some of them are under 3%. People have time on their hands (because of the pandemic), so they can be looking. If you talk to most realtors, they’ll tell you that they are as busy as they can be. My team cannot find enough of the houses that my buyers want. If a house looks good and is priced well, it’s going to sell.”
Horse District sale
A 5.19-acre parcel at 844 Two Notch Road S.E. in Aiken’s Horse District sold for $2 million in June, according to Aiken County property records.
Buckland Farm of Virginia was the purchaser, and the seller was H ’N D Stables Inc.
There are two single-families residences on the property and horse stables.
David Blake owns Buckland Farm.
Buckland used to be owned by financier Thomas Mellon Evans, who died in 1997.
Evans was a prominent thoroughbred owner and breeder, and his young horses spent time at the Aiken Training Track.
Among them was Pleasant Colony, who is a member of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame.
Pleasant Colony was North America’s champion 3-year-old male thoroughbred in 1981.
He won the first two legs of the Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes – in 1981 and finished third in the third leg, the Belmont Stakes.
In addition, Pleasant Colony captured the Wood Memorial and Woodward stakes in 1981 and the Remsen Stakes in 1980.
Pleasant Colony earned $965,383.