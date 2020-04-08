South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order limiting the number of shoppers in stores didn’t seem to be much of an inconvenience for customers of businesses in Aiken on Wednesday.
Early in the afternoon on Aiken’s Southside, there were no lines outside Kroger, Target, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Publix or Bi-Lo.
At Aldi, however, there were five or so people standing on a sidewalk and waiting until store employees indicated it was OK for them to enter.
When asked if he minded the delay, Daniel Osborne replied, “Not particularly.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, he is working from home.
“I’m on my lunch break now,” Osborne said. “Depending on how quickly I can get in the store and get back, it could be an issue. But I can try again later.
“I understand it,” he added. “It’s better for the safety of everyone.”
Also in line was Sharon Lawson.
“I’m working for Instacart,” a company that offers shopping services and same-day delivery, she said. “It's been crazy busy. This is the first time I’ve had to wait in line like this (to get inside). I’ve been doing all my shopping at Publix, and this is the first time I’ve been to Aldi.”
Like Osborne, she wasn’t bothered by the holdup, which turned out to be short.
“I don’t think it’s a problem,” Lawson said.
In an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, McMaster announced the mandate Monday. It took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday along with another order that told South Carolina residents to stay at home if they are not at work or out taking care of essential needs.
The governor limited stores to either five shoppers inside per 1,000 square feet of space or 20% of the posted capacity – whichever is less.
Prior to McMaster’s announcement, Walmart had adopted similar restrictions at its stores nationwide.
The Walmart on Richland Avenue West also was among the Aiken stores that didn’t have shoppers in a line outside early Wednesday afternoon.
McMaster's stay-at-home order does not prevent people from exercising outdoors or visiting their families, and it also won’t stop them from attending Easter services Sunday.
South Carolina was the last state east of the Mississippi to issue a stay-at-home order.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,552 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control. There have been 63 deaths in S.C. caused by the virus.