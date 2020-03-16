Aiken County Chairman Gary Bunker said Monday that he had signed a declaration of a state of emergency for Aiken County because of growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“It is consistent basically with the state of the emergency that the governor (of South Carolina) and the mayor of Aiken have put in place,” Bunker told the Aiken Standard at lunchtime.
County Council is scheduled to vote on the matter during its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Aiken County Government Center.
A spokesperson for County Administrator Clay Killian said the declaration would be added to the agenda and information about it would be sent out later today to County Council members and media outlets.
Neither Bunker nor Killian provided details about any of the emergency measures included in the declaration.
Aiken City Council unanimously approved Monday a resolution ratifying Mayor Rick Osbon’s declaration, which was made public Sunday night.
No novel coronavirus cases have been reported so far in Aiken County.
