During South Aiken High School’s graduation ceremony Friday morning, Samuel David Collazo and David Samuel Collazo celebrated a milestone in their lives that almost didn’t happen, along with many other occasions.
“We were named after a king and a prophet in the Bible because the day we were born, we almost died,” said Samuel David. “We were three months early, and we were triplets. Our sister didn’t make it, only us two did.”
And there were more challenges to follow.
Four years ago or so, the Collazo brothers came to this country from Puerto Rico.
“We had to learn English and, like, breathe English because our first language is Spanish,” said Samuel David. “It was a very big struggle to understand everything at first. For a while, it was kind of rough. We were going back and forth to Puerto Rico because there were some little family issues.”
Things settled down, eventually.
Samuel David and David Samuel played football at South Aiken and also were on the track team.
“They are amazing,” said teacher Christy Roberts. “I had them for three years in social studies, and they worked really hard. If something was late, they always got it to me. They came in for help. They are just good babies.”
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted senior year for the Collazo brothers and the rest of the Class of 2020.
“There were some ups and downs, but I’m glad to be here today,” said David Samuel.
Added Samuel David: “This feels like a great achievement for me and my brother. Everybody has been tripping because of the pandemic, but if you stay together as a family, everything will be good.”
South Aiken’s Class of 2020, which has more than 300 members, gathered for a final time in the school’s football stadium.
Principal Samuel Fuller was happy to see the group together again.
“They have been through a lot,” he said. “We weren’t sure this was going to happen, but we’re glad we have the chance to recognize them. They’ve done all the work, so it’s only right. Even if it’s different, it’s only right.”