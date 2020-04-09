Some idled workers locally are going to be back on the job soon.
Bridgestone Americas announced in a news release issued Wednesday plans to restart its North America commercial tire plants as well as its North American Firestone Industrial Products and Firestone Building Products manufacturing facilities on Monday.
Included in that group is the plant in Aiken County that makes off-the-road radial tires.
There are approximately 475 employees and contractors there.
"This is great news," said Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties. "We've got to keep everybody safe and well, but it's also important to our county and our region to get the economy rolling again."
Bridgestone Americas’ other Aiken County plant, which produces radial tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, won’t reopen then, but “we expect all of our North American plants to be back online by the first week of May,” said Emily Weaver, director of communications for the company, on Thursday.
Operations at Latin American facilities also are expected to resume in early May, according to the release.