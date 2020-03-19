Bridgestone Americas announced a temporary phased shutdown of manufacturing facilities in North America and Latin America that will begin Saturday.
Bridgestone has two nearby facilities. The Aiken County plant in Graniteville manufactures tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, and the facility in Trenton makes off-road radial tires.
All facilities are planning to resume normal operations on or before April 12, according to a news release by Bridgestone.
The company's Nashville, Tennessee, headquarters reports it has "sufficient supply" of products to meet customer demand.
Its distribution centers, plant warehouses and logistic teams will continue to fill orders but the company is executing the temporary shutdown to "align supply to the predicted demand in the market."
"As the company carefully monitors the coronavirus situation, it is continuing to take action in all aspects of operations to ensure the health and safety of our employees while also addressing the needs of customers and the market," Bridgestone said in a statement.
"We are utilizing a variety of means to ensure our employees’ needs are met during this unprecedented time, including but not limited to supplemental unemployment benefits, unemployment benefits and direct compensation when ineligible for other benefits," Emily Weaver, direct of communications at Bridgestone Americas, said in an email.