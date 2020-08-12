The coronavirus pandemic has sacked yet another popular event in the CSRA.
The Border Bash Foundation announced Wednesday the cancelation of the 27th annual event that celebrates the football rivalry between the University of South Carolina and the University of Georgia.
“We’re obviously disappointed not to be able to have this traditional fall event," Joel Simmons, Border Bash Foundation president, said in a news release. "In addition to Border Bash being a fun way for fans to celebrate before the game, we also raise a lot of money for the CSRA. However, the safety of everyone involved – from cheerleaders to bands and attendees to staff – is of the utmost importance. Letting safety guide our decision-making is what ultimately led us to cancel the 2020 event.”
The annual event brings together live music and fans to celebrate their university team along with cheerleaders and mascots from both schools the night before the football game.
Since its inception, Border Bash has raised over $935,000 for local children’s charities.
In 2019, Border Bash moved to SRP Park, and the foundation had planned a return in November 2020.
The Border Bash plans to return to SRP Park in 2021, with a specific date announcement following the release of the SEC football schedule.
“We look forward to seeing football fans back next fall when we will come together for the 27th time to celebrate the football rivalry between Georgia and South Carolina,” said Simmons.