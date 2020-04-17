NORTH AUGUSTA — Boaters across South Carolina were able to return to the water Friday after boat docks and ramps reopened.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order to reopen public boat ramps for fishing and recreation while still insisting South Carolinians practice social distancing.
Effective at noon Friday, the governor's order reopened public landings, making them available for launching and/or retrieving boats by the public.
The order still authorizes managing authorities of public boat landings and ramps the ability to close if they feel it necessary to protect the public's health.
A handful of vehicles with boat trailers were seen at Riverview Park's boat dock in North Augusta.
Around 1 p.m., fishermen Wayne Holley of Graniteville and Bryson Reese of North Augusta launched their boat into the Savannah River.
Both were glad to hear the news of the governor's order.
“It’s pretty nice because now we don’t have to go over to Georgia," Holley said. "It’s nice to be able to come out here and socially distance.”
“Them closing the ramps kinda didn’t make sense because you can just kinda come out here by yourself and be content,” Reese said.
Although boating ramps have reopened, McMaster's previous executive orders enforcing social distancing still apply.
Boats are limited to groups of no more than two people, with the exception of family members from the same household.
Beaching or rafting boats – whether on a sandbar, lakeshore, river bank or island – is prohibited, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
These vessels must remain underway at all times unless exigent circumstances exist or anchoring to fish.
Piers, docks, wharfs and public beach access remain closed.