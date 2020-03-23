Hospitals' need for plasma, platelets and whole blood have not changed in recent days, so blood banks are still in high gear, and the coronavirus' local outbreak has reportedly made blood collection a more challenging process.
Shepeard Community Blood Center, which maintains facilities in Aiken, Augusta and Evans, traditionally has blood drives on occasion in schools and libraries, but the pandemic has forced such facilities to close, so improvisation and flexibility are a daily fact of life for some Shepeard employees.
"In Aiken County, we're mostly asking people to come out and donate at our Aiken Center," said Ashley Whitaker, Shepeard's director of community resources. "It's open Monday through Saturday. Right now, we don't have a lot of mobile blood drives scheduled, but you can go to our website at www.shepeardblood.org, type in your ZIP code and find out when a mobile will be near you next."
Shepeard's Aiken location is 353 Fabian Drive, in Hitchcock Shopping Plaza, off Silver Bluff Road, and blood drives are held at a variety of locations through the area.
Another option for this week is to donate via the American Red Cross, with a Wednesday blood drive set to be held at Aiken Regional Medical Centers from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This drive will be held in a bloodmobile.
Due to the current health crisis, however, walk-up donations cannot be accepted, so aspiring donors are asked to register in advance, either by phone (800-RED-CROSS) or computer (www.redcrossblood.org). The Red Cross has not had a permanent collection site in Aiken in recent years.
"It's safe to donate blood," Whitaker noted. "We are taking precautions on top of our normal, everyday precautions that we always take. We're scheduling less donors on the mobiles at a time, so that we're in compliance with the recommendation for social distancing. At our centers, we are thoroughly sanitizing and cleaning, and we're taking appointments so that there's less people at our centers at any given moment."
She noted that the community's response to the pandemic "has been really great so far, and our donors have come out to the centers and mobile drives to replenish the units that we lost when drives were canceled."
Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16, with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and bring a picture ID to the collection site, and should be fully hydrated to begin the process.
There is no upper age limit for donors. One of Aiken County's most faithful donors is Lee Rand, who is now 81 and has been giving since she was in her 20s when she lived in Brooklyn. She went on to spend several decades on Long Island and is now retired in Aiken and donating platelets every three weeks via Shepeard's Aiken collection site.
A few generations younger is Beech Island resident Rebecca Lynn, who has been donating for about 10 years, since she was in high school. She grew up in a medical family and has been familiar since childhood with the idea of donating blood.
"The major reason is, one, because it obviously saves lives, and the way I think of it is, one day I might need that blood donation myself, or someone I love needs it," she said.