The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in downtown Aiken on Wednesday to address the urgent need for donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Amentum Center for Performing Arts, located at 126 Newberry St. S.W., is the host site. The blood drive will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and appointments are required.
There are 200 available spots, and organizers are hoping to fill each one with a goal of collecting 150 units.
Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in keeping with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
A blood-donor card or a driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in, and donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Donors are also required to be 17 years old (or, with parental permission, 16).
"Blood donors of all types are welcome, and we are especially encouraging African American donors to consider giving at this event," said Maya Franklin, the Red Cross' external communications manager for blood services in South Carolina. "African American donations have declined by more than half since mid-March, due to this coronavirus pandemic."
People with blood types O, B-negative and A-negative are invited to "maximize their impact" by giving a concentrated dose of red cells, via what is known as the "Power Red" process, according to a Red Cross announcement.
The drive's partner organizations are the City of Aiken, Amentum, Savannah River Remediation (an Amentum-led joint venture) and the Aiken Standard.
More information is available at www.redcrossblood.org and 800-733-2767.