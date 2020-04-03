City officials are urging citizens to abide by social distancing guidelines, and are asking the South Carolina governor increase efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Aiken City Council voted unanimously during a special online meeting to amend the first resolution passed at a special meeting on March 16 to add the governor's nonessential business closures order.
"The majority of our people are trying to do right and abide by social distancing… but not everyone is," said Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon.
The ordinance reiterates the need to keep 6-feet apart, as well as respectfully calls for Gov. Henry McMaster to issue a mandatory stay-at-home executive order, unless providing or requiring an essential service, for a minimum period of two weeks.
With the motion passed, the city will prepare a letter to the governor asking to put the order in place.
Council also is advising city residents to "stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, and/or public spaces in the City of Aiken, except for the purposes of working at or conducting business with businesses in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders."
Public Safety and other sworn personnel are authorized to enforce this ordinance, stating "it is unlawful for a person to willfully fail or refuse to comply with any lawful order or direction of these individuals or their designees..."
Council Comments
Council member Kay Brohl expressed concern that reiterating the ordinance would "cause panic" within the community.
"The last thing we want to do is have more panic, that just breeds on itself," Brohl said.
Similarly, Council member Andrea Gregory was concerned about causing panic, but agreed that reinforcing the social distance guidelines was in the public's best interests.
"We don't want to cause a sense of panic," Gregory said. "... and we won't panic as long as everyone follows guidelines."
Council member Ed Girardeau, who originally expressed hesitance with passing the original ordinance at the March 16 meeting, agreed that the city's role in amending the ordinance was simply to educate, not scare, the public.
"We're just telling people to be sensible and expect what's coming," Girardeau said. "We're not changing anything that the governor's already said."
The stay-at-home request is mirroring appeals other state representatives have made since the governor issued the nonessential business closure decision.
The governor's order states that anyone who fails to comply with the social distancing order will be charged with a misdemeanor with a fine of $100 and up to 30 days in jail.
Aiken County is in a unique position compared to other counties in South Carolina in that Aiken County abuts the Georgia border. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an Executive Order earlier this week instructing residents to "shelter in place” in their residences except to conduct essential business. The order went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and is currently set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
"We're the one state in the country that hasn't called for a shelter in place," Council member Ed Woltz said. "The fact that we haven't done it yet as a state is disappointing to me. I think it sends a message of what we think about ourselves, and what we think about other people in the country."
Council member Lessie Price also commented on the state's slower response, and hoped sending Aiken's letter to the governor will push him to make the stay-at-home decision.
"We're caught in the middle...why can't [South Carolina] lead in some efforts?" Price said.
Price additionally said that with the U.S. having more cases than any other country in the world, stopping the spread of the virus is "serious business."
Council member Gail Diggs added that a two-week shelter-in-place order was ultimately the best way to get the coronavirus under control, especially with the number of people who can be infected by one carrier.
"Better safe than sorry," Diggs said. "I don't know about y'all, but I want to live."
Limiting the spread of the coronavirus also lies with business owners, Obson said, many of whom have already taken measures to install proper social distancing strategies.
"There's accountability as well with business to assure that proper steps are taken," he said. "We're going to give guidelines...we're just going to make sure that people uphold these safer standards."
Representative responds
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, released a statement Friday concerning the city's call for the governor to issue a stay-at-home order:
“I appreciate the concern expressed by the Aiken City Council, however, it is important to understand that South Carolina’s COVID-19 response is almost identical to most other Southern states. Gov. McMaster has ordered the closing of restaurants and many other businesses. He has counseled the essential businesses that remain open to initiate numerous safeguards. He has given clear directives to South Carolinians to voluntarily shelter-in-place.
"All of us need to heed the Governor’s directive and take this seriously because medical experts agree the peak of the spread of the virus in South Carolina is likely six weeks from now, not a week or two as some wish. We are in this for the long haul, which begs the question – how long will people tolerate mandatory shelter-in-place if it is required too early?
"Governor McMaster has been fully engaged in every aspect of the state’s response and he is being advised by top medical experts. I have confidence that South Carolina’s aggressive, but measured response is on target. It’s up to each of us to do our part. We must each behave responsibly; lives depend on it.”
The City of Aiken will continue to push social distancing tips to grocery stores and other public areas as the coronavirus continues.
"We enjoy a lot of freedoms, and I think we take a lot of them for granted," Obson said. "We will get to enjoy those again, but in the meantime we have to encourage our citizens to be smart and follow these measures."