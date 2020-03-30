Food from a downtown favorite won’t be an option for hungry Aikenites for a while.
Betsy’s Round the Corner is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have made the decision to close temporarily at the end of business today,” wrote owner Betsy Simons in a message posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday.
Later, during a telephone interview, she said: “It’s been kind of coming and edging up to this. For over a week now, it’s been what do I do, what do I do?
“Just yesterday (Sunday), after listening to the news about how quickly the coronavirus is spreading, I was really hesitant about even opening today (Monday),” Simon continued. “It seems like it is growing exponentially, and I think people are becoming more and more frightened and staying in a little bit more. So, I felt like it was a good time to close. It just seemed like we should do it.”
Earlier this month, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all restaurants in the state to stop dine-in service because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Betsy’s Round the Corner complied and tried to adapt by offering takeout and curbside delivery only. The restaurant also shortened its operating hours.
“It was hard to stay open,” Simons said. “Sales weren’t great, and I have a lot of overhead here, too.”
Betsy’s Round the Corner is at 224 Park Ave. S.W.
“We appreciate people’s support up until now,” Simons said. “Hopefully, this will be short-lived. We’ll be back open as soon as things get a little better.”
The restaurant originally was known as Betsy’s on the Corner. It closed in October 2018 after offering comfort food in a diner-style setting at the intersection of Laurens Street and Barnwell Avenue for six years.
The eatery reopened the next month as Betsy’s Round the Corner in a larger building on Park Avenue.