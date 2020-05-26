Nearly two months after it closed temporarily because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Betsy’s Round the Corner reopened at 11 a.m. Tuesday in downtown Aiken.
Among the first customers to return were James Grigsby, his wife, Simone, and their 12-year-old son, Kane Maas.
“This is one of our favorite places to go in Aiken,” said Grigsby of the popular restaurant. “We were upset when they closed, and it was one of the first places we wanted to make sure to go to when they reopened.”
Grigsby had the Betsy’s BLT. Simone ordered pot roast and mashed potatoes. And Kane chowed down on an Easy Street Burger.
For dessert, each ate a piece of cake.
“Everything they make is excellent, Simone said.
Neasha Bellinger and Kaitlyn Barnett picked up slices of strawberry cake to go.
Ladonna Armstrong and Emily Raynor, meanwhile, were eager to purchase milkshakes, which, Armstrong said, “are phenomenal.”
Eric Ramey was dining with his mother, Marianne Ramey, who was visiting from Florida, and his 18-month-old son, Levi.
“It’s a good local restaurant with good food and good service all the time,” Eric said. “It’s consistent. I’ve been following them on Facebook to see when they would reopen, and I’m glad to be here to support them.”
Betsy’s waiter Garrett Robinson was happy to be back at work.
“I was tired of sitting in the house and staring at nothing,” he said.
There have been changes at Betsy’s, many because of the pandemic.
The hostess stand is outside instead of inside. The waiters and waitresses are wearing face masks and gloves.
The upstairs is closed, except for private parties, and there are chairs and tables in a room downstairs where there didn’t used to be any seating.
The booths and soda fountain-style counter remain, but there are occupancy restrictions.
In addition to procedures that had been altered in response to COVID-19, the staff at Betsy’s on Tuesday was getting used to a new point-of-sale system that has handheld devices.
“We’re just rolling with the punches right now,” said Betsy Simons, the restaurant’s owner. “Between prices for products (such as beef) going way up, the lack of availability of some products and trying to adhere to safe practices and make everybody feel safe, it is a challenge.”
But, in general, she was pleased with how things were going.
“I wasn’t really sure what to expect," said Simons around 1 p.m. “We got busy immediately, and it’s been pretty steady ever since. The crowd has been decent, and we’ve also had a fair amount of to-go call-in orders.”