The Aiken County Public School District's behavioral intervention program for elementary students that has been in the works for months is set to launch when students return in August.
The program (formerly referred to as MOSAIC) has officially been named "XSEL" and aims to tackle behavior and discipline problems among young students in public schools.
The program has started taking shape after weeks of discussion, said Beth Taylor, the program's executive director.
The S-E-L initials in XSEL stand for social-emotional-learning, which is what the program's foundation is rooted in, Taylor said.
XSEL seeks to teach young students the skills they need to understand self-control and how to deal with emotional issues that could result in discipline problems.
“This is about helping the student identify his or her social and emotional triggers, teaching the child to self-regulate and learning to overcome behavioral challenges,” Taylor said. “As we select support staff for this program, the right fit, skill set and heart for helping children overcome behavioral challenges will be critical.”
XSEL's staff will consist of five behavior technicians, three teachers and one lead behavioral interventionist. The district is currently hiring for all positions.
All positions will be considered "promotions" due to the extended length of contracts for employees in the upcoming school year.
Taylor said XSEL's staff will be using that time to further the implementation of the program.
"Staff will come back two weeks early to develop a curriculum, pay home visits to students (who qualify to enlist) and staff training, those sorts of things," Taylor said.
The program will be housed on the grounds of The Center for Innovative Learning at Pinecrest but will be kept separate from the rest of the campus.
The XSEL program will consist of three classrooms that can each hold a maximum of 10 elementary students.
The students will be transported to and from campus by buses School Board members approved to purchase during their last meeting April 21.
Although the program is set to launch when public schools return in the fall, Taylor said she is uncertain whether COVID-19 will have an impact on the program.
"As long as we go back to school in August, I don’t anticipate an impact," Taylor said.