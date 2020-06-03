Three free, kid-friendly options for cool relief are now open for "business" in Aiken County, with two splash pads in North Augusta and a "sprayground" in Aiken.
Citizens Park, at 651 Old Airport Road, is the site of Aiken's Sprayground. The facility offers the chance for children to play in water features without the need for a lifeguard at a pool facility.
North Augusta's locations are Summerfield Park, 738 Old Edgefield Road; and Riverview Park, 100 Riverview Park Drive. The Riverview Park site is the newest of the bunch, having had its construction completed in August 2019, and the Summerfield Park facility, a few yards from North Augusta Middle School, is the simplest of the local options.
North Augusta resident Greer Rowland confirmed that her two daughters – Carolyn, 6, and Catherine 4 – definitely have the facilities on their radar during the warmer months."They love having the splash pads, and go play in the park afterward, so that we can burn some energy."
"They always love it," said Aiken resident Heather Bradham, referring to the Citizens Park facility, her daughter, Izzy, 9, and some of Izzy's schoolmates from East Aiken School of the Arts.
"They get to run off some energy, and it's not very crowded, thank goodness, and it's close to the house ... It's always clean. It's just a nice place to go and get out, and the parents can get under the awnings and be in the shade."
North Augusta resident Jenna Moore said the arrangement in Riverview Park is convenient for her and her young threesome: Colyn, 15; Carson, 10; and Kelsey, 4. "Both of our boys play baseball, so we're here just about every night ... and our daughter is 4, so ti gives her something to do while they're playing."
"We've been here twice today," she said, in an interview Tuesday afternoon.
Amy Clark, of North Augusta, said her sons – Liam, 7; and Toby, 2 – have the facilities in Aiken and North Augusta on their social calendar. "My older one is a social kid, so he likes social interaction of being out there at the splash pad," she said.
The Clark household, she said, includes both a trampoline and a pool, but "when you don't have a lot of people to play with, it gets a little boring after a while."
The North Augusta facilities are both open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details are at (803) 441-4311.
The Citizens Park site, under the current arrangement, is open Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays 1 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is also available for rent Saturdays and Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Rentals can be arranged at (803) 642-7761.