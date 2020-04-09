The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the United Way of Aiken County from making the Easter holiday brighter for local senior citizens through its Be a Bunny program.
Approximately 350 clients on Aiken Senior Life Services’ home-delivered meal routes received baskets filled with sugar free candy, toiletries, first aid supplies, stamps, boxes for pills, books and other items.
“As you can imagine, this year’s Be a Bunny program has been a little different from years past,” wrote United Way Director of Marketing Emily Scotten in an email to the Aiken Standard. “Despite the difficult circumstances we find ourselves in, our volunteers have done a fantastic job. We think that it is important, especially with COVID-19, to make sure that a little extra Easter cheer is spread to our seniors who aren’t able to be out and about.”
She thanked the United Way’s Communication Committee and YPS Steering Committee for their efforts along with SRP Federal Credit Union, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maggie Lind, Aiken Junior Woman’s Club, Aiken Hair Loft, Palmetto Sertoma Club and the South Aiken High School Rotary Interact Club.
“Be a Bunny is all about letting our seniors know that someone cares, and our community has definitely done that this year,” Scotten wrote.