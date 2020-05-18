At 6:30 a.m., Mark Beachum began cutting hair Monday, and he expected to be on his feet for at least 12 hours straight because there were so many appointments on his books.
But the owner of Aiken’s Barber Shop on Laurens Street wasn’t complaining.
“Shoot yeah, man, it’s great to be back at work,” Beachum said. “It’s good to see these people again. I’ve missed them. They are all buddies of mine.”
Gov. Henry McMaster announced May 15 that close contact service providers such Beachum’s business, fitness and exercise centers, massage therapy establishments and tanning salons could reopen Monday in South Carolina after being shut down in early April temporarily because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, McMaster issued guidelines on operation, including capacity recommendations and how equipment should be cleaned and sanitized.
“I’ve had to stop answering my phone,” said Beachum, who was wearing a face mask while he worked. “I couldn’t get anything done because it’s been ringing all the time.”
After Beachum found out Aiken’s Barber Shop could reopen, he called one of his regular clients, Greg McCarley, who wanted to come in as soon as possible.
He was one of Beachum’s first customers Monday, and he was happy to be back in a barber’s chair after more than two months.
“Everybody else is working out and trying to lose weight, but all I’ve got to do is get a haircut,” McCarley said. “I’m going to drop five pounds today. I had bangs that were hanging almost down to my mouth.”
Ally Daddario was busy at another chair, cutting David Garber’s hair.
“I’m excited because I can make money again,” she said. “The government hasn’t made it easy for self-employed people.”
Also among the local close contact service providers that reopened Monday were Village Fitness in The Village at Woodside and Amazing Artizens Salon and Spa in the East Gate Shopping Center.
Kathryn Larlee arrived at Village Fitness eager to work out.
“I’m glad to get out of the house, particularly in an environment where they are being very conscientious and I can trust them,” she said.
Only the main entrance to Village Fitness was unlocked, and there was a screening table where temperatures were being taken and people had to answer five questions related to their recent travels, health and contact with others.
“Once you get in the facility, each area has a maximum capacity based on square footage,” said Village Fitness co-owner Jason Usry. “We are practicing social distancing by keeping everybody six feet apart during class sessions.”
Between users, the equipment is cleaned.
“We also have a team that comes in and disinfects everything from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in addition to our regular routine of night cleaning,” Usry said.
When Village Fitness was closed temporarily, it offered classes on Zoom and that option is still available for people who aren’t ready yet to return to the facility because of concerns about COVID-19.
During Amazing Artizens’ hiatus, owners Melanie Thigpen and Tabatha Blystone worked “at least” 50 to 60 hours a week, Thigpen said.
In addition to helping their staff deal with unemployment issues, the women filed for and received aid for Amazing Artizens from the United States Small Business Administration.
Thigpen and Blystone also spent a lot of time preparing for Amazing Artizens’ eventual reopening.
“We made sure that we had the types of personal protective equipment that our staff was going to need,” Thigpen said. “My mom and I sewed all the face masks that we have. Our staff is wearing gowns, and they’re changing them after they see a client. We made all of those gowns ourselves because we had trouble finding them and we didn’t want to take them away from the hospitals that needed them.”
Public and commercial pools also could open Monday, based on McMaster’s May 15 announcement.