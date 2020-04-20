Golden Harvest Food Bank is receiving a substantial donation to help offset escalating operation costs from a local community partner.
Bank of America is committing $50,000 to Golden Harvest to help support COVID-19 response programs in the area, including Aiken County.
The food bank is currently in the midst of a slew of new hunger operations due to "unprecedented challenges" presented by coronavirus, according to a Golden Harvest news release.
Nonessential business closures, travel restrictions and event cancellations have gone into effect to slow the deadly spread of COVID-19. While health experts at DHEC say the measures have had an impact on flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, tens of thousands of people have had to apply for unemployment benefits. School closures have also had an effect on food insecurity in children, despite meal delivery programs public schools have in place.
Food banks across the country, including Golden Harvest, have suddenly been faced with a spike in food-insecure households and have been struggling to meet the demand.
Bank of America's donation will help provide 182,000 meals to food-insecure seniors, children and families in 25 counties in the Augusta area, including Aiken County, according to the release.
The food bank has already distributed over 765,000 meals to locals in need in response to the virus, and is predicting elevated food insecurity will persist locally for up to the next nine months.
The food bank has shifted operations to maintain social distancing efforts and limited contact with the public. Mobile food pantries and a daily lunch service at The Master’s Table using an outdoor to-go model to ensure social distancing are among the coronavirus response programs that have been implemented.
“Bank of America has been a faithful partner of the Food Bank for many years, and we are so thankful to them for coming alongside us at this critical time,” said Amy Breitmann, executive director of Golden Harvest Food Bank, in the release. “It’s the generosity of partners like Bank of America that is sustaining us as we work to meet increased food needs in our community.”