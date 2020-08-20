A gray, misty morning greeted USC Aiken students on their first day of the fall semester, but many were excited despite the weather.
Since the coronavirus pandemic caused the campus to rearrange its daily operations, faculty and staff have created mitigation plans to reintroduce students to their new environment, all in the name of normalcy.
"We want this semester to be as normal as possible, just like the rest of life," said Daren Timmons, the interim provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, on the first day of classes Thursday. "We're taking all the precautions that are necessary and engaging our students through this great endeavor."
All students are required to wear face masks in class and anywhere on campus where physical distancing cannot be achieved. Student-athletes and students living on campus were required to bring in a negative coronavirus test within 10 days of the first day of the fall semester, and staff hopes students will keep their own health and the health of others in mind.
"We're really stressing that it's an issue of personal responsibility to stay safe," said Thayer McGahee, dean of the school of nursing and the campus COVID-19 coordinator. "As I tell my nursing students, you need to assume every person you meet is positive so that you can protect yourself and them."
Dormitories will have a limited number of occupants this semester, and guidelines are in place for students in common areas.
If a student does get sick, the campus has certain dormitories ready for quarantining, McGahee said, and food will be brought to them each day.
Students who live off-campus were not required to submit a negative test.
As coronavirus cases fluctuate each day, the university is keeping students updated weekly with a color-coded alert that will dictate how the campus will operate.
A green level means the campus can operate more normally, while orange, yellow or red indicate a risk level that could result in the campus shutting down.
Classes will be both face-to-face and online, a balance that has not changed from last year, Timmons said.
To keep class sizes from getting too large, the university offered a significant selection of online courses.
"A majority of our classes are face-to-face or blended mode where half the students are in the class one day and half are online," Timmons explained. "The delivery of education is still excellent despite the mode [of classes.]"
If a student forgets to bring a mask to class they may acquire one from the building coordinator in each building. Students who refuse to wear a mask may face disciplinary action as needed, Thayer said.
Classrooms will be sanitized daily, and hand sanitizer is available in classrooms and throughout the building.
Testing is available Monday through Friday by appointment at the university's Student Health Center, and additional drive-through clinics will be provided as needed. For more information, visit usca.edu or call 803-641-2840.
Testing may also be obtained through community-based testing sites, commercial providers, or a primary care physician.
Students who may receive a positive test will need to contact the Student Health Center as quickly as possible.