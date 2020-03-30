The coronavirus pandemic has postponed the 2020 Masters Tournament, but it hasn’t stopped Augusta National Golf Club from giving back to the community.
Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, announced Monday a $2 million donation in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the Augusta community. The donation is in partnership with the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, which annually helps distribute charity donations from the club and tournament.
According to a news release, $1 million will support efforts led by Augusta University for immediate local expansion of coronavirus testing, and $1 million will be given to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which was recently launched by the Community Foundation and United Way of the CSRA.
“It is our hope these gifts will help address the many challenges brought about by the coronavirus throughout the City of Augusta and the greater region,” Ridley said in a statement. “We believe Augusta National has an important responsibility to support and protect the community who has so generously and consistently supported us for many years.
“We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued partnership during this unprecedented time and especially appreciative to the dedicated healthcare providers, first responders and many others working tirelessly to fight the effects of this pandemic. They are truly leading this important charge, and we hope these contributions will inspire others to support their efforts.”
The pandemic has put sports events all around the globe into a holding pattern. Several PGA Tour events already have been canceled, and the Masters and PGA Championship have both announced they are postponed.
Last week, Augusta National and its partners announced that the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals would be delayed until 2021 and that qualifying for the popular event would be canceled this year. That means that the boys and girls who already qualified for this year’s finals will compete a year from now in the same age division for which they previously qualified for 2020, regardless of their age on that date.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur, originally scheduled to be played this week, is also on hold. No announcement has been made on when it will be contested.
The $1 million donation to Augusta University, the regional coordinating hospital for the Augusta area, will significantly increase capabilities to expand access to coronavirus testing throughout the community, according to the release. The funding will provide the additional resources needed for the telemedicine pre-screening process, triple the number of drive-through testing lanes at Christenberry Fieldhouse on the university’s athletics campus and allow for more supplies and qualified personnel to increase testing from 100 to 1,000 or more tests per day.
The $1 million gift to the emergency fund will directly support relief efforts for the most vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic in the community. The Community Foundation and United Way created the fund to benefit those families and individuals most at-risk of losing vital income and job support.
“In addition to the expansion of testing, these dollars will give our nonprofit partners the security to focus on helping others and not worry quite as much about how to fund their work,” said Shell Berry, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “The Community Foundation will continue leaning into its mission by using our resources generously when the community needs it most, including through our ongoing work with the United Way on the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.”
Those who want to contribute to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund may do so at www.cfcsra.org or www.uwcsra.org.