The Masters Tournament may be postponed until November, but Augusta National Golf Club is making sure all the event's food hasn't gone to waste.
Augusta National has donated approximately 2,000 pounds of produce, bread and dairy items and more than 50,000 bags of potato chips to Golden Harvest Food Bank, which serves 25 counties across the area, including Aiken County.
“The bags of chips from the postponed Masters Tournament already are being added to the orders of our community partners in South Carolina," said Amy Breitmann, Executive Director of Golden Harvest Food Bank. "Through the Augusta National, we are taking something that we are all grieving and where there’s been disappointment, and recreating it into something that is giving back to the community. It brings a smile to the faces of those we serve and that’s a beautiful thing.”
The food is being used to create meals at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen in Augusta and counter-hunger operations in the area to help families impacted by coronavirus, which have skyrocketed as more and more families face illness and layoffs caused by the pandemic.
Since the pandemic began, Golden Harvest has had to increase its operations while decreasing its volunteer force out of social distancing concerns. Members of the S.C. National Guard have been assisting with operations at the food bank's Aiken warehouse on Capital Drive.
The CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established to help offset coronavirus impacts, which Augusta National has contributed to in the past several weeks. The fund is being managed by the Community Foundation for the CSRA and the United Way, and it distributed a grant of $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank last month. Those funds will provide about 200,000 meals to seniors, children and families who are struggling due to the coronavirus crisis in Aiken County and other parts of the area.
“The impact of Augusta National Golf Club’s generosity is two-fold: it is making food purchases possible and bringing smiles to the faces of families in need,” Breitmann said. “Right here in our community is an example for organizations across the country of how the creative use of resources can assist the overwhelming need that food banks across the Feeding America network face during the COVID-19 crisis.”
For more info about Golden Harvest's operations in Aiken County, visit goldenharvest.org.