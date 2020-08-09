Bird watchers and nature enthusiasts can get a glimpse of one of Aiken County's largest endangered bird populations this month through a virtual event.
Storks and Corks, the largest annual fundraiser for Audubon Silver Bluff Center and Sanctuary, will be held via Zoom this year. The event will allow those who tune in to see the sanctuary's stork ponds, which are currently home to one of the biggest inland groups of wood storks in the county.
Staff at the sanctuary were forced to cancel Storks and Corks, which usually involves dinner and a trip to the stork ponds, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Although we love getting everyone together in person to celebrate the return of the Wood Storks each year, we're also looking at the pandemic as an opportunity to innovate and include even more people – both far and wide – in our long-standing Storks and Corks fundraising event," said Sanctuary Manager Brandon Heitkamp.
Heitkamp said the sanctuary tried to find a way to host the dinner safely, but there were ultimately too many risks to take the chance.
"We're proud to be marking 35 years of feeding storks this year, and we have a great lineup of speakers to share – so we're looking forward to trying something new with these virtual events," Heitkamp said.
This year, the public can preregister on Zoom and can watch a livestream from the stork ponds on Aug. 13. Heitkamp will host the event along with some other prominent figures of Audubon South Carolina.
Another event, Storks and Coffee, will also be held virtually this year on Aug. 11. This event will also require participants to preregister on Zoom.
Both events are free. However, staff at Audubon have previously reported severe negative impacts on fundraising for the sanctuary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the sanctuary won't charge for the event, donations are encouraged.
For more info, call 803-471-0291.