The sports calendar in the Aiken Standard coverage area was all but wiped clean Friday as more cancellations and suspensions were announced in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.
High school sports competitions in the area are on hold for the near future following a decision from the Aiken County Public School District. All athletic competitions for ACPSD schools have been temporarily suspended, according to a statement from the district. Regular team practices will still be permitted.
"This decision will continue to be evaluated, along with other precautionary measures related to COVID 19," the statement reads. "As always, the safety of our students, coaches, fans and community-at-large is our highest priority and we regret any concerns related to this temporary suspension of competitive athletic events."
USC Aiken athletics are done for the school year after the Peach Belt Conference announced that all remaining competitions have been canceled.
For USCA, that means the baseball, softball and golf seasons are over.
"This was a very difficult decision for the board to make," PBC commissioner David Brunk said in a statement from the league. "But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our top priority. Given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing, the board agreed that this was in the best interests of everyone involved."
This decision from the PBC came a day after an NCAA announcement that this academic year's remaining national championships, including the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, would be canceled.
USCA baseball ends it season with a 12-8 record, and 30 regular-season games will go unplayed. The Pacers' men's golf team, ranked sixth in the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, had three events remaining in the regular season. The softball team wraps up at 16-10 and had 18 regular-season games remaining in head coach Jerry Snyder's 34th and final season.
The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League announced changes to its upcoming schedule, though Peach Jam appears to still be set for July 8-12 at North Augusta's Riverview Park Activities Center. EYBL boys' events in Indianapolis (April 17-19) and Atlanta (April 24-26) plus girls' events in Virginia (April 24-26) and Oregon (May 15-17) have been canceled. This summer will be Peach Jam's 25th anniversary as the crown jewel of Nike's youth hoops circuit.