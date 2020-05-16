Over 300 families drove away from Marshall Street in Graniteville on Saturday with enough food to feed their families for up to two weeks.
The distribution was hosted by Golden Harvest Food Bank and its community partners, including Recleim, Horse Creek Trust and the GVW Fire Department, who all turned out in force Saturday to help load boxes of food items into the vehicles of people in need.
"The Graniteville community was hit very hard in 2005 with the closing of these mills," said Turner Simkins, president of Horse Creek Trust. "The community was just getting its feet back on the ground. Recleim was the first major employer to come back to this area. Then, with the sudden onset of coronavirus and all the collateral issues ... it just reared right back up. There's a lot of people in need here already, and this just compounds up, and it doesn't look like it's going to ease up in the immediate future."
Simkins joined Golden Harvest staff, furloughed Recleim employees and volunteers who helped distribute the meals to families in need over the weekend. Decked out in face masks and gloves, Simkins and the others loaded bags and boxes of food into the vehicles of families that stopped by the distribution. Drivers were asked to remain in their vehicles to help staff maintain social distancing guidelines.
"These are people in need," Simkins said. "What's more fundamental than food?"
Golden Harvest's Communications Coordinator Christina Alexander said many of the boxes, which contain about 15 meals, are full of a variety of food items, including nonperishable goods like pasta and rice that is in short supply in some grocery stores.
"This is a really great partnership," Alexander said. "Because it was sponsored, we were able to open up to everybody. This is the first distribution we've done that I know of where it was open to families in both South Carolina and Georgia."
Drivers didn't need to fill out any forms or even show identification. The distribution, Alexander said, was open to everyone and anyone with a need.
Kelly Brown, who came to the distribution with her family, said they heard about it by chance from a friend in a nearby store, and they decided to attend because they've had a tough time "making ends meet."
"It's so nice of them to do this," Brown said. "It's a blessing."
Alexander said food insecurity has increased dramatically in the food bank's service area, which includes Aiken County and much of the CSRA, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"We're seeing the vast majority – 93% of the families that come through our lines – are telling us they don't know how they're going to make it through the week," Alexander said. "Almost 60% of them are people that have never been to our food distributions before. They were families that were making it, and this just set them back so fast."
The distribution began early on Saturday because so many people were waiting in line.
"We've given out about 100 (meal kits), and the event starts in five minutes," Simkins said.
While the crowd made the distribution a success, Simkins had mixed feelings about how many people he saw were in need.
"It's fulfilling, but at the same time it's sad," Simkins said. "I would much rather have this stuff set up and have some left over."