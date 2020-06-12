Area Churches Together Serving, also known as ACTS, is expanding its food program in an effort to serve remote, underserved communities in Aiken County in addition to those who continue to be impacted by COVID-19.
ACTS will host its first monthly food distribution in Ridge Spring from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the new Farmer’s Market located in downtown Ridge Spring on Highway 39.
The distribution is open to all ages, and participants will be asked to provide South Carolina photo identification and complete registration paperwork.
Additionally, ACTS provides utility and medical assistance to residents of Ridge Spring who are at risk of having their utilities disconnected or need help with prescriptions, medical and dental visits or procedures, and/or medical devices. A future site will be established in the community.
Many in the community have come together to make this happen for individuals and families in need.
"ACTS is thankful for our partnership with Mayor Pat Asbill, Travis and Cheryl Cummings and several area churches," according to a news release.
ACTS has been serving Aiken County since 1986. The organization provides food, clothing, medical and utility assistance, furniture and housewares to clients who are living in poverty, senior adults on fixed incomes or individuals who are facing unforeseen hardships.
The ACTS Senior Food Program continues to operate the third Saturday of each month in Aiken, Wagener and Jackson.
Additional assistance provided through the Transportation Program helps adults who are working toward self-sufficiency.
ACTS has resale stores in Aiken at 401 Hayne Ave. and Graniteville at 50 Canal St. Proceeds from the resale stores help to fund Client Services.
Anyone interested in participating in the ACTS Food Distribution Program may call ACTS at 803-642-5919 or 803-649-3800 for more information or to pre-register.