Health concerns relating to the coronavirus are causing a variety of adjustments among Aiken County’s dozens of congregations large and small, with some church activities being canceled outright and others being reshaped to minimize health risks.
“Even though we will have social distancing, it won’t be spiritual and emotional distancing,” said the Rev. Tim McClendon, senior pastor of St. John’s United Methodist Church, one of the county’s biggest congregations.
McClendon announced during Sunday services that the church is shutting down this week after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Friday.
McClendon noted than any community group that uses St. John's facilities will be "on hiatus until we come back," and added, "We're going to disinfect the entire church, and do a thorough professional cleaning, so that when we come back, this will be the cleanest place in Aiken County ... We're not going to stop being in ministry with people. We're going to make sure that this is a full-service church."
St. John's held worship services March 15 as usual, he said, noting that activities included confirmation. Attendance "wasn’t near as much as it usually is, because we wanted people to use their own discretion about what was best for their own well-being, so we had wonderful worship and a wonderful confirmation,” he added.
McClendon, like some of his ministerial peers, noted that the church’s website has taken on increased importance as the congregation looks to continue activities and share messages, whether through music or sermons, while reducing risks to health.
The Rev. Jerry Corbett, with Mt. Anna Baptist Church, said "We've gone from two services to one, and we are practicing as best we can, the social distancing — no handshakes, no hugging. The 'elbow bump,' if any contact at all, and then we have hand-washing stations ... Everybody that enters the congregation, they're required to wash their hands, and if they exit and return, they're required to wash their hands again."
He added, "We're kind of playing it by ear now. If it worsens, we will consider canceling services altogether, and we'll make that decision in the next week or so."
Local Catholic congregations are also in for a major change in the weeks ahead, as noted in a Monday announcement in The Catholic Miscellany, a website representing the Diocese of Charleston. It recalled directives from a variety of government entities and noted, "As a result of these recommendations, and in collaboration with other dioceses in our province, there are to be no sacramental or other liturgical celebrations anywhere in the Diocese of Charleston effective at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 through the end of day on Wednesday, April 1, 2020."
The Rev. Bill Jefferson, pastor of Full Gospel Praise and Deliverance Center, noted that his congregation had enacted computer-based discipleship studies on Wednesday evenings prior to the coronavirus' arrival in the worldwide spotlight.
More recently, he recalled, "I determined that we're not a greatly large congregation, and decided that we're going to ... trust the Lord and pray and have the word of God released over our church. I don't have anything against those that are doing anything differently. That's a decision they have to make. Everyone has to hear from God for themselves. Me personally, I have not heard God tell me to change things, so basically I'm going to do business as usual."
He offered biblical guidance based upon such verses as "no weapon formed against you shall prosper" (Isaiah 54:17) and "no plague will come near your dwelling" (Psalm 91:10).
Wayne O'Bryant, representing Second Providence Baptist Church, in North Augusta, said his congregation's March 15 gatherings went on as usual, including both worship and Sunday school, and also included information to calm fears and share information about what the next couple of weeks are likely to bring.
"All activities for two weeks are going to be canceled,” he said, noting that the pastor will record his sermons for distribution with help from the church's ministries for "tech" and Christian education. Facebook, conferences and CDs or DVDs may play roles in the new arrangement, he said.
The Rev. Lee Phillips, with Trinity United Methodist Church, said his congregation's March 15 worship service was held as usual but did not include some relatively high-risk portions such as passing the offering plates or passing a booklet for registry of Sunday attendance (via pencil and paper). A meeting of congregational leadership is set for Tuesday and could result in “shutting down everything for a couple of weeks,” he added, noting that the church’s pre-school program is already closed, as it operates in harmony with the schedule of Aiken County’s public schools.
Father George Alexander, with All Saints' Anglican Church, noted that his parish is relatively small, without a great deal of activities, so the schedule has not been altered. "We felt ... it was more important that we continue our services and activities as normal, and that basically, a church has always been a safe haven for people to turn to, and I think it's important that the churches be open and a place for spiritual refuge," he said.
Websites are spreading the news — whether a Sunday sermon or a schedule change — in some cases. TrueNorth Church, in North Augusta, has posted an announcement of "the difficult decision to transition our normal Sunday services to an online-only format."
The website also notes, "We are taking this approach because we know that a church of our size includes people not only from across the CSRA, but across the greater region including those who travel. Furthermore, both locally and nationwide, gatherings of greater than 250 are being discouraged. As a church that reaches nearly 3,000 people each Sunday, we want to do our best to 'flatten the curve' of the spread of this virus by shifting our ministry approach during this season."
The Rev. Brian Coulter, senior pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken, noted that his congregation has offered its worship services via live streaming for about four years. "It's on our website, and it's one click. It's literally as easy as you can get it," he said.
Decisions regarding schedule and programming adjustments may be made in a meeting to be held Wednesday, he added.
The Rev. Tommy Wilkes, senior pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, in North Augusta, said his church held worship services Sunday and had about 40 percent of the regular attendance, with a variety of adjustments made to reduce health risks.
"We're people of faith, not people of fear," he added, "but you need to use your brain and use your common sense, so you're not putting people in harm's way ... I don't know where it's going to take us in the future, but I sure don't want to avoid community fellowship — one-on-one, personal contact."