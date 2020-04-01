April 1 is Census Day, the day by which all homes in the United States should have received a Census invitation by mail.

The U.S. Census is a count of the population – where people live and who they are – taken every 10 years. The results are used to help determine how billions of dollars worth of federal funding is allocated.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the Census Bureau has made changes to its operations.

The bureau has suspended 2020 Census field operations until April 15.

“The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions,” according to the Census website.

By now, households should have received an invitation to fill out their census form either by mail, online or over the phone.

As of March 29, the South Carolina self-response rate is 31.6%, according to online census data. The Aiken County self-response rate is 31.4%.

Nonresponse follow up, when census takers interview households in person that haven’t responded online, by phone or by mail, is scheduled to start May 28, according to the Census website.

The results of the U.S. Census impacts federal funding for programs like Medicaid, Head Start and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Census data also helps to inform other decisions, like where new schools, roads, clinics and other services are needed, according to the Census Bureau website.

Census data also factors into how districts are drawn for state and federal representation.

The Census does not include a citizenship question, but does ask how many people are in each residence, plus each person’s age, sex, race and name.

Information collected by the Census is protected by law, and information is not publicly release in a way that could identify people.