Another Aiken County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing to 27 the total confirmed deaths in the county. Twenty-one new cases of the disease have also been confirmed in the county.
The person was elderly and died on Aug. 5, according to an update from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday.
Friday’s numbers add up to a total 1,686 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. There have been 124 probable cases of the disease and seven probable deaths from the disease.
Statewide, 1,265 new cases were confirmed Friday and 10 probable cases were confirmed.
The total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State is 97,554.
Twelve new cases were reported in Barnwell County, and 10 were confirmed in Edgefield County.
A total of 6,910 test results were reported to DHEC on Thursday, and 18.3% were positive.
As of Friday morning, 1,415 hospital inpatient beds are being occupied by patients who have tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. There are 231 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the state.
The next mobile testing event in Aiken County will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at the Jackson Municipal Complex, 106 Main St., Jackson. The event is being held by the Medical University of South Carolina.
There are two upcoming events in Edgefield County. One will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Sweetwater Baptist Church, 198 Sweetwater Road, Edgefield; and the second will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Road, Trenton. Both will be conducted by Self Regional Healthcare.