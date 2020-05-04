The Aiken County Animal Shelter has taken steps to control its intake of animals because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have not had an overall change in our policy, but have had to make some adjustments during the COVID-19 crisis,” wrote County Administrator Clay Killian in an email to the Aiken Standard recently.
Efforts to transport dogs to the Northeast U.S., where they have a better chance of being adopted, have been discontinued temporarily.
As a result, the Animal Shelter has stopped, for now, accepting animals surrendered by their owners “to help manage the population and not get overcrowded,” Killian wrote. “The last thing we want is to have to euthanize a lot of animals just because we have no room for them.”
Owners who need to find a new home for their pets can register them with the Animal Shelter and the Friends of the Animal Shelter’s free Home to Home program at fotas.home-home.org.
Information about the animals and their photos are posted on the Friends of the Animal Shelter – FOTAS Aiken page on Facebook and at fotas.home-home.org.
The county currently is dealing with stray dogs on a case-by-case basis.
“If someone has confined a dog on their property and calls us, we are taking them,” Killian wrote. “We are not advising folks to re-release the animal if they have it confined. If we get a call about a stray running loose in the neighborhood, we may not get that one. As is the case in a lot of the calls about strays, when we get to the area, the animal has already left and we cannot locate it.”
The county is scanning stray dogs for microchips, and if an animal has one, “we will try to reunite it with its owner,” Killian wrote.
“Obviously, we are still working vicious and dangerous cases, as well as injuries, neglect and other similar types of cases,” he added. “(We are) just trying to control what we can during this very different time.”
The Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.