The Friends of the Animal Shelter and the Aiken County Animal Shelter want to show their gratitude to the people who have continued to perform their duties during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, all front-line and essential workers will be able to select and then take home a dog or cat for free during the COVID-19 Heroes Adoption Event at the Animal Shelter.
“We recognize the impact this pandemic has had on our lives as well as our family, friends, coworkers and neighbors,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller. “And we are grateful for the commitment and bravery of the men and women in our community who work every day to provide essential care and services during the coronavirus crisis. We just wanted to thank these dedicated professionals by holding a special event in which FOTAS will pay their adoption fee.”
To make an adoption appointment, call the Animal Shelter at 803-642-1537 or send an email to FOTAS at info@fotasaiken.org.
Proof of employment is requested and social distancing guidelines must be followed when visiting the Animal Shelter.
All adoptions will be completed outside.
Saturday's adoption event will be the first held at the Animal Shelter since March, according to a news release from FOTAS and the Animal Shelter.
The Animal Shelter is at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.