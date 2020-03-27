A top South Carolina health official is taking a medical leave of absence as his agency, the Department of Health and Environmental Control, grapples with a proliferating novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a message to employees Thursday, DHEC Director Rick Toomey said he had "very elevated" blood pressure and changes to his blood pressure medication have unfortunately "not achieved the desired results."

"In order to be part of Team DHEC for the long term," Toomey reasoned in his message, "I need to deal with my health in the short term."

The director expects to be out for two to three weeks. Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC Board Chairman Mark Elam have been notified, Toomey said.

Marshall Taylor has been named acting director, according to Toomey's message.

Taylor, DHEC's general counsel, joined the department in 2012. Before earning his law degree, Taylor worked as an engineer and manager with Westinghouse Savannah River Company at the Savannah River Site.

Toomey's leave comes as DHEC, South Carolina's health and environmental arm, reports more and more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Nine COVID-19-related deaths and 456 cases of the disease have been reported in the Palmetto State as of Thursday afternoon. DHEC has provided daily updates on the statewide situation.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Aiken County. More than 100 Savannah River Site employees are being monitored for the disease.

DHEC's public health lab has run more than 2,300 novel coronavirus tests, according to an online tracker.

Toomey became director last year.