All 13 Savannah River Site employees who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have made a "full" recovery as of Wednesday evening, according to an online update from site officials.

Exactly how many have returned to work is unclear, as some of the Savannah River Site workforce is on leave.

There were no active cases of COVID-19 at the site as of Thursday morning, a person familiar with the matter said.

The 100% recovery rate – so far – in the Savannah River Site workforce is good news for the nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve as officials mull a return to full operations.

The site earlier this year assumed an essential mission-critical posture, slashing the volume of work done there as well as the amount of people physically showing up for work.

In an online message late last month, the Savannah River Site announced a piecemeal return to normal was in the works. That announcement coincided with President Donald Trump's Opening Up American Again agenda as well as an easing of restrictions in South Carolina and Georgia, two states that greatly benefit from and contribute to the site.

The Savannah River Site's infectious disease response team has "developed a site-wide plan for a deliberate resumption of work when appropriate," the independent Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board reported April 17.

As of Thursday morning, 8,030 and 35,793 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in South Carolina and Georgia, respectively.