Aiken’s Memorial Day Parade won’t be held downtown in May.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s parade,” states a message on aikenmemorialdayparade.com. “Thank you to those that have already signed up, and we look forward to seeing you in the 2021 parade!”
A similar message is posted on the Aiken Memorial Day Parade page on Facebook.
The Marine Corps League’s James L. Hammons Detachment No. 939 used to organize and sponsor the parade, but announced in 2015 that it no longer would do so because of the cost and the organization’s aging membership.
Aiken County Councilwoman Gail Diggs teamed up with Jeannie Quattlebaum, the late Sandra Herrick and other Aiken residents to prevent the patriotic procession’s demise.
Today, the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office, under the direction of U.S. Army veteran Dwight Bradham, has oversight of the parade.
The Aiken County Veterans Council, chaired by Army Special Forces veteran Lowell Koppert, is in charge of the planning and the execution.