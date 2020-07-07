School district employees warned during a meeting Tuesday night that no perfect solution exists as to how schools will choose to reopen in the fall due to the impact of coronavirus.
"…No matter what you hear somebody is going to be angry," said Dr. Phyllis Gamble, leader of the district's local coronavirus education task force.
Gamble, who is also the executive director of middle schools for the Aiken County Public School District, gave a briefing on the Back To School Task Force's current plans for how to safely resume class in August during a special called meeting with the Aiken County School Board on Tuesday night.
The topics discussed are not complete recommendations, Gamble said. Those will be presented to school board on July 14. The recommendations currently presented are also a "draft," task force members said.
The majority of parents and staff, according to data collected through surveys conducted by the task force, want a return to face-to-face classes but with safety protocols put in place to try and limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
The next most-popular choice, according to the survey, was for students to attend face-to-face classes on alternating days.
Any method chosen, Gamble said, comes with complications and challenges – social distancing in full schools or lack of access to daycare or other services on days when students, theoretically, would not be in school.
The plans also include a four-phase approach, with different phases corresponding with different levels of school occupancy. Phase 4 would entail schools being at 100% capacity, with Phase 1 having schools at only 33% capacity.
Phases 1-3 involve students attending in-person classes on alternating days while remaining in groups called cohorts.
"When you see the word 'phase'…do not think of those things in a linear fashion," Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence said. "We use the word phase more for convenience than anything else."
There are six color-coded cohorts in the phased approach. Students in the same household will be in the same cohort regardless of their school.
"Students will remain in their same cohort, and this would also allow for contact tracing," Gamble said.
If a student does become infected, contact tracing can be done in these groups and the student will be removed from the group setting, Laurence said.
Some of the recommendations already made by the task force are as follows;
• No use of water fountains in schools
• Have signage or dividers directing the flow of traffic in buildings
• Serve lunch in classrooms to limit cafeteria crowding
• Encourage wearing masks in schools
• Increase sanitation of school facilities
Teachers will be provided five face masks by the state and students will be provided with two masks, Gamble said.
Some students may opt for virtual-only school, such as those who are immuno-compromised. To prevent teachers from teaching distance and in-person classes at the same time, some teachers will be assigned to only teach virtual school.
The task force is planning to provide internet to rural areas through hot spots, as funding from the CARES Act for increased broadband access is a lengthy project. However, task force members said distance learning in rural areas would be "a challenge" due to a lack of devices or broadband access in rural areas in South Carolina.
Members of both the school board and the Back to School Task Force cautioned that current recommendations are a draft, and are subject to change.
"This is an evolving situation, and it's really going to continue to change all the way up to August…it may change on Aug. 16," said Board Chair Kieth Liner.
Aug. 17 is currently scheduled to be the first day of school.
There was no public comment period during Tuesday's meeting. The public was allowed to attend to learn more about the task force, but the meeting was reserved for school board members to ask questions and learn more information about the task force's progress.
A school board meeting that will allow for public comment is scheduled for July 14. However, due to social distancing concerns, Liner warned a limited number of people would be allowed in the district's office to speak during the meeting.
Those who wish to make public comment on the district's back to school plans should arrive early to the meeting, Liner said. Questions and concerns can also be sent to school board members by their constituents.