Now is the right time to vote for your favorite Aiken County business for Aiken's Choice as the voting deadline has been extended.
The annual Aiken Standard readers’ choice contest is a great way to recognize and support Aiken County’s favorite places, people and businesses.
Due to the economic conditions of businesses today, the voting phase has been extended until midnight Tuesday, May 5.
These days, local businesses are being challenged with social distancing, opting to continue service via drive-thru, take-out and delivery. More than ever before, nominations in the 185 categories is a vote of confidence and encouragement during this unsettling period.
After breaking out the medical division in a separate Aiken’s Choice Top Docs contest earlier this year, new categories were added including Favorite Farm-to-Table Restaurant, Cocktail Menu, Alarm/Security Company, Mortgage Company, Manicurist/ Pedicurist, Local Park and Dog Park.
Diane Daniell, Aiken Standard advertising sales and marketing manager, said, “Aiken’s Choice is by far the longest running contesting event we do, and it is something everyone looks forward to year after year.”
Aiken’s Choice features 185 categories in nine main groupings which include Aiken’s Favorites, Automotive, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Pets, Professional Services, Real Estate, Recreation and Shopping.
Participants can vote in each category once per day on the top 5 nominated businesses in each category online at www.aikenstandard.com/aikenschoice2020.
Winners and finalists will be recognized at a celebration ceremony.