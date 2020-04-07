The staff at the William Clyburn Center for Primary Care chowed down on pizza during a break from assisting patients Tuesday at the Rural Health Services facility.
Providing the lunch were Aiken residents Debbie Epling and Debbie Dixon, who created the D-2 Let’s Feed Our Heroes initiative to fund free meals for medical personnel and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
They delivered 24 pizzas from Domino's and bottles of water to the Clyburn Center.
Earlier this month, Dixon and Epling brought chicken salad, tuna salad, bread, crackers, veggie trays and cookies to the Aiken Regional Medical Centers emergency room for the workers there.
“This was something we could do to help folks without jeopardizing our health,” said Dixon, who also makes face masks that help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The two women are collecting money through a PayPal account for Let’s Feed Our Heroes.
For more information, visit Debbie Epling’s Facebook page or email her at bepling@attlanticbb.net.
They have collected a little more than $1,000 so far.
“We wanted to do something to give back to the community, but we decided it was too expensive to do ourselves” after they fed Aiken Regional’s emergency room staff, Epling said.
She posts the total amount of money donated and how much is spent for the meals.
Rural Health Services CEO Carolyn Emanuel-McClain told Dixon and Epling that the Clyburn Center appreciated their effort while doctors, nurses and others munched on slices of pizza.
“Many restaurants are closed and what’s not closed, you have to get your food and run,” Emanuel-McClain said. “With our staff here busy trying to do all they do, I thank you for thinking of us.”