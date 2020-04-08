Still disappointed that the Aiken Spring Steeplechase was canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic?
Here’s some good news.
The Aiken Virtual Steeplechase is scheduled for Saturday, May 2.
The new event will be an opportunity for "the entire community to come together while maintaining social distancing,” said Jessica Miller, event coordinator for the Aiken Steeplechase Association. “We hope it will be a vehicle for positivity and hope.”
The Steeplechase Association is working with the Allison South Marketing Group to organize the Virtual Steeplechase.
The format still is being developed, but as progress is made, more information will be provided at aikenvirtualsteeplechase.com and on the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase’s Facebook page and Instagram account.
Tailgating is a popular activity during the Spring Steeplechase. For the Virtual Steeplechase, families will be encouraged to participate by holding “home-gates” in their yards, Miller said.
In addition, they will be able share photographs and videos on a virtual platform.
There will be a variety of contests, and the winners will receive prizes.
“We’re going to have Best in Show, which will be our stick horse contest for different age ranges,” Miller said. “We’re also going to have a crazy pants contest and a ladies hat contest.”
Other competitions will be conducted.
The Aiken Center for the Arts will make and donate 100 stick horses.
“You can register for a stick horse at aikencenterforthearts.org,” Miller said.
The Steeplechase Association and Allison South plan to involve Aiken restaurants and other local businesses in the Virtual Steeplechase.
“People also will have the opportunity to donate to area nonprofit organizations through this virtual event,” Miller said.
Prior to its cancellation, the Spring Steeplechase was scheduled for its 54th running March 21.
Traditionally, the event has been part of the Aiken Triple Crown.
This year, the Aiken Trials kicked off the Triple Crown on March 14. Then the Spring Steeplechase was called off and so was Pacers and Polo on March 28.
In the past, more than 30,000 people have attended the Spring Steeplechase.
The Steeplechase Association also conducts the Aiken Fall Steeplechase. It is scheduled this year for Oct. 31 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.