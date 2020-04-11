The coronavirus has led to many changes in people's everyday schedules. Most have had to rearrange their schedules and balance not only their spouses and children but their beloved pets as well.
With self-quarantining becoming the most recommended way to avoid catching the coronavirus, this can constrict a pet's regular activities, such as walks in the neighborhood and playing in populated parks.
Mary Alice Haile, a veterinarian at the Aiken Animal Hospital, has offered several tips for homebound pet owners that will keep their furry companions happy and active.
Stay active, get creative
Haile said that owners and pets can still play from home no matter the size of their yard or home.
"Dogs and cats definitely connect with their people," Haile said. "Just stimulating (them) and increasing the human-animal bond there."
Owners can simply throw their pet's favorite toy around to keep them stimulated and even hide the toy or a treat for a longer playtime. Lasers are also good distractors for cats and dogs alike.
While at home, owners can take the time to teach their pets new tricks or commands or any type of mental stimulation that will keep them active.
Stay up to date health-wise
The pet's health is a top priority for any owner. The coronavirus has made vet staffs all over the country find unique ways to continue serving pets and their owners alike.
Veterinarians at the Aiken Animal Hospital have been communicating with pet owners in their car while talking to them on their cell phones to access their pet's needs.
For more hands-on matters, vets will escort clients in one at a time into the examination room to limit foot traffic in the clinic's waiting rooms.
"We're still able to connect with our clients," Haile. "Though it's not exactly ideal, people have still been willing to work with us."
Haile suggests pet owners have up-to-date records of their pet's health history to address what they currently need.
At present, the World Health Organization currently advises that there is no evidence to suggest that dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention also seconds this opinion, stating that, “At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread COVID-19.” Experts still recommend washing one's hands with soap and water after contact with pets.