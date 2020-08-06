The United Way of Aiken County’s drive-up event to collect school supplies for students in need brought Patty Clarke to the parking lot of Panera Bread in Aiken on Thursday.
“I saw it on Facebook, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s something I can easily do,’” Clarke said. “It’s not difficult to go pick up some school supplies and bring them over here.”
Clarke handed five backpacks and a bag containing pencils and pencil sharpeners to United Way President Sharon Rodgers.
The drive-up event was part of the 2020 edition of the United Way’s School Tools education outreach program.
Another donor, Cindy Abshire, wrote a check.
“I work in the school system and I know the need,” she said. “I’m a kindergarten aide at Millbrook Elementary School, and even in kindergarten, children know when they don’t have what everybody else has. They see they don’t have the same notebook as somebody else or they don’t have a pencil box. A lot of times, they cry. They don’t tell you what they’re crying about, but when you go over to them and ask, they finally will say, ‘I don’t have that or my mother didn’t get me that.’”
The more than 70,000 items collected in 2019 set a School Tools record, and the United Way distributed them to all the schools in the Aiken County Public School District.
“I don’t know if we will get as many this year as we did last year, but everything we do get will help,” Rodgers said.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the United Way had to make some changes to the School Tools program.
The Stuff the Bus events at Walmart Supercenters in Aiken and North Augusta weren’t renewed because they weren’t “feasible” under the conditions created by COVID-19, Rodgers said.
“We wanted to be respectful of safety concerns and do this in a low-key fashion this year,” she added. “Panera Bread was kind enough to allow us to be at the back of their parking lot, where the drive-up aspect works very well and allows for social distancing.”
The United Way also conducted a virtual drive for school supplies for the first time that ended July 31, and the online effort “went really well,” Rodgers said.
Donations of erasers, blue and black ink pens, safety scissors, glue sticks and other school supplies will be accepted by the United Way through Aug. 14. They can be dropped off at the United Way’s office at 235 Barnwell Ave. N.W.
For more information, call 803-648-8331 or visit www.uwaiken.org.